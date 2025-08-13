REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is alerting local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills after a restaurant owner reported finding several bills behind his business.
Police said they have not received any official complaints this summer about counterfeit bills being passed in the city. However, they are encouraging business owners and employees to check for suspicious currency and report any attempts to pass fake bills.
If a counterfeit bill is suspected, police advise contacting the department to file a report. Police say they will notify the Secret Service to track bills by type and serial number in an effort to stop counterfeiting operations.