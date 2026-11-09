REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is proposing changes to its Summer Bandstand Concert Series for 2027, with performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend under the proposed plan.
According to the city's newsletter, the proposed schedule was discussed in collaboration with Bandstand Director Corey Groll.
The city said the proposed change is intended to create a more predictable schedule for residents, visitors and local businesses while providing downtown businesses with a break from scheduled concert activity on Sundays.
The newsletter states that the discussions were not about adding performances but shifting the nights on which they take place. The city said expanding the schedule to include Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday is not feasible with current funding, staffing, equipment and operational resources.
The city said the proposal reflects several considerations, including feedback from the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce through its ongoing business survey and Downtown Task Force discussions, as well as efforts to hear from the broader business community.
According to the newsletter, Sunday performances have historically drawn smaller audiences. The city also said a Friday and Saturday schedule would accommodate different vacation patterns, allowing visitors staying Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Saturday to attend two performances.
The proposed schedule would reduce the overall number of performances by an average of approximately six shows over the summer, according to the city. However, the city said it plans to use the traditionally less-active first weekend of June for performances to help maintain a consistent start to the season.
The city said the goal is to make a modest adjustment to the schedule while continuing to provide entertainment throughout the summer.
According to the newsletter, the city plans to evaluate the results by looking at attendance, business input, visitor experience and performer availability. The city said it remains open to considering adjustments if warranted and welcomes feedback from residents.