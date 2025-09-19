REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Public Library reported more than 8,000 visitors in August, surpassing last year’s total of 7,880, according to a new report.
The report says patrons checked out 5,276 physical items, including books, movies, audiobooks and hotspots. Another 4,297 digital items, including eBooks and e-audiobooks, were borrowed. With fall approaching, the library has returned to its off-season schedule, opening at 10 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The library highlighted recent fundraising by the Friends of the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, who held a cocktail party at the Zerby residence. Ticket sales supported the library, while attendees also contributed to the “Stuff the Shelves” initiative by purchasing books for the children’s section. The new titles are now cataloged and available for families.
This fall, new art programs and the returning Pokémon Club will be offered. According to the library, art opportunities include DIY Art Trading Cards on Sept. 30 and monthly preschool art classes.