REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Residents and stakeholders in Rehoboth Beach recently gathered to share insights and ideas during a series of strategic plan listening sessions hosted by the city.
A total of 28 individuals participated, both in person and virtually, in eight sessions held in mid-November. In addition, consultants met with the Rehoboth Beach Homeowners Association board and the Chamber of Commerce board to gather additional feedback.
Key themes from the listening sessions mirrored findings from the city’s recent community survey, according to Robyn Stiles, managing director of Emergent Method, the consulting firm leading the strategic planning process.
Community Strengths:
Participants identified the city's strengths as its small-town charm, welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, beach access, high safety levels, affordability, walkability and its evolution from a seasonal destination to a thriving year-round community.
Challenges:
Concerns raised included balancing the needs of residents, business owners, and visitors; addressing increased visitation and parking strain; limited lighting and poorly maintained sidewalks outside Rehoboth Avenue; an outdated business environment; unclear city codes; managing summertime density; and mitigating climate change risks to natural assets.
Priorities:
Participants outlined several key priorities for the city’s future:
- Enhancing transparency and responsiveness in communication
- Empowering leadership
- Addressing climate change impacts
- Modernizing and clarifying city codes
- Promoting fiscal responsibility
- Creating a business-friendly environment
- Improving parking and congestion management
- Preserving the city's small-town charm
- Focusing on gradual improvements over large-scale transformations
The city says feedback from these sessions, combined with data from community and employee surveys, individual interviews and research, will shape the city’s first-ever strategic plan. The plan is expected to be finalized and considered for adoption in spring 2025.