REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach are kicking off the holiday shopping season with early Black Friday deals throughout November and extended hours during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Black Friday shopping begins on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 a.m., with extended hours running through Sunday, Dec. 1. However the outlets say some individual store's hours may vary.
Extended Hours:
- Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28): Closed
- Friday, Nov. 29: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
On Saturday, many local businesses will be partaking in Small Business Saturday.