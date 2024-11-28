Black Friday

Black Friday shopping begins on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 a.m., with extended hours running through Sunday, Dec. 1.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach are kicking off the holiday shopping season with early Black Friday deals throughout November and extended hours during the Thanksgiving weekend. 

Black Friday shopping begins on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 a.m., with extended hours running through Sunday, Dec. 1. However the outlets say some individual store's hours may vary.

Extended Hours:

  • Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28): Closed
  • Friday, Nov. 29: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

On Saturday, many local businesses will be partaking in Small Business Saturday.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you