REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach and DNREC have reached an agreement allowing the city to resume raking Deauville Beach. The agreement covers nearly 600 yards of beachfront and takes effect immediately. The city will continue to pick up trash along Surf Avenue.
“This was a straightforward decision on both parts, as it’s easy for our crews to rake and it comes at very little expense to the city. It’s a win-win, as we all want Deauville Beach and the people who use it to be happy and take pride in it," Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder said.
“Their crews do a great job with the beach raking, and it makes sense for us all to work together this way as we continue to make Deauville Beach a well-maintained and highly desired destination in Rehoboth Beach," Delaware State Parks Director Matthew Ritter said.
Several neighbors previously told CoastTV that they hoped for the city to take back control of the beach. Some neighbors even said they noticed changes in the maintenance when DNREC began operations.
The agreement follows DNREC’s 2024 announcement that the agency would assume day-to-day management of the state-owned beach from the city.
Since that transition, DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation has overseen services at Deauville Beach, including tennis court rentals, the ongoing tennis court resurfacing project, beach concession operations and ocean lifeguarding. This included user fees, entrance fee or an annual pass, requirement for the beach.