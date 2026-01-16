REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - For nearly two years, Deauville Beach in Rehoboth Beach has been under the control of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, which owns the property.
Before that, the City of Rehoboth Beach leased and managed Deauville Beach for decades. The city began leasing the beach in 1975. The lease ended in 2024, and DNREC took back management of the property.
According to DNREC, the decision followed unsuccessful negotiations with the city. After the lease ended, the beach began operating as part of the Cape Henlopen State Park management unit.
During the Jan. 5 mayor and commissioners meeting, Commissioner Chris Galanty said he would like the city to discuss trying to resume control of Deauville Beach at a future meeting. Galanty said the issue was raised by people he spoke with while campaigning for commissioner last summer.
Commissioner Suzanne Goode seconded the idea and said she hopes it could be addressed before the 2026 summer season.
Since DNREC took over operations, the biggest change has been accessibility. As a state-managed property, a daily entrance fee was implemented from March 1 through Nov. 30 each year.
Several neighbors who spoke off camera said they want the city to take back control of the beach. Suzanne Toozes, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, said she is fine with DNREC managing the beach but noticed changes in maintenance.
“I did think that the beach was a little more littered, and it seemed like there was a long time in between cleanups,” Toozes said. “I did notice that.”
There is currently no set date for when the topic will be discussed again by city officials.