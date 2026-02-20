Rehoboth Beach to review stormwater improvement plan

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach city commissioners are scheduled to review elements of the city’s stormwater management master plan during a meeting set for Feb. 20 at 2 p.m., according to city officials.
The plan includes a series of projects aimed at improving stormwater quality, reducing pollutants, better managing runoff and limiting beach advisories linked to water pollution.
A key component calls for dredging Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach to increase its holding capacity. City officials said expanding the lake would help control stormwater flows while improving water quality and habitat.
Another proposed element involves reconfiguring the city’s ocean outfall. Officials said the changes would improve aesthetics, reduce beach erosion and help limit advisories tied to water quality issues.
The plan also seeks to identify alternatives to reduce beach advisories caused by water quality concerns. In July 2025, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a recreational water advisory after elevated bacteria levels were detected in a water sample taken at Rehoboth Avenue.
City leaders are also looking at the installation of permeable concrete pavers in select areas. The pavers would allow rainwater to infiltrate the ground, reducing runoff and improving overall water quality, according to the city.