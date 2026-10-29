REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A stretch of sand in Rehoboth Beach is getting a permanate spot in Delaware history. Thursday morning, the city unveiled a historic marker honoring Poodle Beach and it's significance to the LGBTQ+ community.
Since 1930, Rehoboth Beach has drawn LGBTQ+ communities to it's beach for a sense of belonging, specifically, Poodle Beach. Now, it's being recognized with a Delaware Historical Marker.
For those who live in Rehoboth, Poodle Beach is part of the charm the city has to offer. Gordon Tanner says the representation means a lot.
"This place represents more than just a place to hang out on the water. It says something about the kind of community that this is. We moved here almost 20 years ago, and we have found this to be one of the most open, accepting, welcoming, warm communities we've ever lived in.”
The marker also puts that history on display for visitors and future generations, making sure the story of this community continues to be told.