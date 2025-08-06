Rehoboth Beach City Hall

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The city of Rehoboth Beach will hold its municipal election on Saturday, Aug. 9, with voters set to choose two new commissioners from a field of three candidates.

None of the candidates are incumbents. Christopher Galanty is listed as a program manager for a technology company based in McLean, Virginia. Jeffrey Goode is a retired federal employee and the husband of current Commissioner Suzanne Goode.

Susan Stewart serves on the city’s planning commission. She also works as a financial advisor with a major wealth management firm and is a lawyer.

Voters who would like to vote by absentee ballot in the city election can do so by submitting a completed absentee ballot request form. The deadline for absentee ballot requests is noon on Aug. 8, the day before the election.

The election will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

