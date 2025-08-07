REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- It may be peak beach season in Rehoboth Beach, but city staff are already thinking ahead to twinkling lights and holiday songs. The City of Rehoboth Beach is officially looking for a large evergreen to serve as the 2025 community Christmas tree.
Officials say the donated tree will be cut from the donor’s property and placed at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand the week before Thanksgiving. It will serve as the centerpiece for the city’s tree-lighting and holiday sing-along event, scheduled for Nov. 28, and remain on display through the season.
The city is especially eager to find a solid, well-rooted tree after two back-to-back challenges. In 2023, the selected tree snapped in half during installation, forcing the city to improvise. Then, in 2024, high winds knocked over the already-installed tree shortly before Thanksgiving weekend.
Despite those setbacks, city leaders are hoping the third time’s the charm in 2025.
According to the city, the ideal tree stands between 25 and 35 feet tall, is in good health, and has an attractive shape.