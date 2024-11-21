REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Christmas tree put up by the City of Rehoboth Beach on Wednesday was knocked down by high winds overnight.
According to the city, the ring on the anchor snapped at the weld of the 30-foot-tall, 5,000-pound tree. The city says the tree will be put back up with a crane Thursday morning. Damage is limited to the sidewalk.
This is the second year that problems have arise for the Nation's Summer Capital tree. Last year, the tree snapped while being taken off of the trailer it was delivered on.