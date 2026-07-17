REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Consultants working on Rehoboth Beach’s zoning code update presented preliminary ideas Friday that could reshape development standards in the city’s downtown commercial district.
The presentation marked the end of a weeklong public charrette led by Dover, Kohl & Partners. Consultants stressed that the recommendations remain a work in progress and that no final decisions have been made.
A draft is expected to be presented to the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners around November. The proposed changes would then go through additional revisions and the city’s normal ordinance and public hearing process.
Consultants said public feedback emphasized preserving Rehoboth Beach’s coastal character while improving aging downtown properties, parking, pedestrian access and housing opportunities.
The team said business owners described difficulty finding workers who can afford to live near the city. Some businesses are paying for employee parking passes or rides to work, according to comments shared during the meeting.
Consultants proposed dividing the existing commercial zoning district into smaller areas with rules tailored to their individual character. Possible districts include the boardwalk, amusement area, downtown core, downtown edge, Lake Avenue, the civic center and western Rehoboth Avenue.
The consultants said the boardwalk, Rehoboth Avenue, Wilmington Avenue and Baltimore Avenue each have different building patterns and uses that may require different zoning standards.
The proposal would place greater emphasis on building design instead of focusing mainly on what type of business or activity can operate inside a building.
Possible design standards could address storefronts, porches, terraces, balconies, courtyards, rooflines and how close buildings sit to the sidewalk. Consultants also suggested rules intended to prevent long, blank building facades and encourage more architectural variety on larger properties.
Consultants identified three possible frontage types based on how far a building is set back from the sidewalk.
A “no yard” building would generally sit within five feet of the property line. A “shallow yard” building would sit between five and 12 feet back, while a “garden yard” building would sit at least 12 feet from the property line.
The team also suggested turning some recommendations in the city’s existing architectural design manual into mandatory standards.
Another proposal would change how the city measures its 42-foot building height limit. Instead of measuring to the highest point of a roof, consultants suggested measuring to the midpoint between the roof’s eave and ridge.
Consultants said that approach could allow more variation in rooflines without increasing the number of permitted floors. They said the city could still keep a maximum height cap.
The team also discussed changes intended to make mixed-use development and apartments above businesses more financially possible.
Commissioner Suzanne Goode raised concerns about additional regulations and questioned whether workforce housing would be financially realistic on expensive property near the ocean.
Goode also said the city should prioritize existing infrastructure needs, including sidewalk conditions. She expressed concern that efforts to add workforce housing in the city could depress property values.
The consultants will now review the public comments, prepare initial zoning concepts and begin drafting proposed code changes.