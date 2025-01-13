REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Crews from Rehoboth Beach’s public works department are sharing new data on how the city handled heavy snowfall.
According to city officials, 96,000 pounds of salt were spread across streets to prevent icy conditions. Seven snowplows, operated by a team of over 15 staff members, completed three to four passes on each city street to ensure roads remained safe for drivers.
The city says despite the snow, trash collection services were not affected, with no missed pickups reported.
Locals are encouraged to continue exercising caution as temperatures drop and slick spots may remain.