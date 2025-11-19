HARBESON, Del. - Parish Thrift Shop is relocating to Harbeson after its longtime residence in the Bay Mart Center on the Forgotten Mile in Rehoboth.
The store purchased a property for a new thrift store in Harberson on Sept 12, 2025, and is currently being modified, renovated and repaired. It is set to be open and running in the spring of 2026.
Parish Thrift Shop first opened its doors many years ago in the All Saints’ Parish Hall in downtown Rehoboth as a small thrift ministry to assist those in need. Since then, the store has grown and helped to disburse millions of dollars to charitable organizations in the Sussex County community for over 24 years.
The Rehoboth location will officially close on Jan. 3, 2026. The store is currently having a November Customer Appreciation Sale of 25% off all purchases until Nov. 22. and starting Nov. 24., the discount increases to 40% in order to liquidate the merchandise.
Dec. 1. is when the Moving Clearance sale begins. From Dec. 1-6, the discount will be 40% off all purchases, from Dec. 18-20, it will be 50% off and from Dec. 22. to Jan. 3., it will be 75% off.
The last day for donations at the Rehoboth location will be Dec. 13, 2025.
