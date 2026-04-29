Troop Seven

The meeting will take place at Delaware State Police Troop 7, located at 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road in Lewes.

LEWES, Del. — State Rep. Alonna Berry will host a community meeting for Home Owners Association leaders along the Minos Conway corridor at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the Delaware State Police Troop 7 building.

According to Berry's team, the meeting will bring together representatives from several state and local agencies to share updates and answer questions on key issues affecting the area, including roadway projects, health care, wastewater concerns and public safety.

Participants are expected from the Delaware Department of Transportation, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Delaware State Police, Beebe Healthcare and the Lewes Fire Department.

Berry will be joined by Sen. Russ Huxtable at the session, which is focused on providing HOA leaders with direct access to agency representatives and current project information.

The meeting will take place at Delaware State Police Troop 7, located at 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road in Lewes.

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