LONG NECK, Del. - Multiple fire companies and marine rescue units were called to Lingo Creek near Pot Nets Bayside and the Peninsula on Monday morning after reports of jet skis in distress.
The call came in around 10:52 a.m. on Sept. 1, prompting response from the Indian River, Millsboro, and Dagsboro fire companies, along with the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard at Indian River Inlet and DNREC Marine Police.
According to responders, one jet ski began taking on water near Paradise Grill, with a woman aboard calling for help. Marine Police located her, and no injuries were reported.
A second jet ski was found stuck in mud farther north in Lingo Creek. The rider, who had a prior leg injury, was unable to walk out through marshland. Low tide prevented fire company marine units from reaching the stranded rider, and a DNREC Mud Boat was dispatched to bring the person to safety.
Indian River Marine Units worked alongside DNREC crews, and both emergencies were resolved without injuries.