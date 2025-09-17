LEWES, Del. - A proposed 695,000-square-foot shopping center in Sussex County has sparked a passionate response from local residents ahead of key zoning decisions.
According to county documents, the Atlantic Fields development would include major retailers such as Costco, Target, and Whole Foods. The plan calls for 23 separate buildings on land located off Route 24.
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission is holding a public hearing on the project Wednesday at 3 p.m. A second hearing before the Sussex County Council is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 21, where a request to rezone the land from agricultural to commercial.
Community Voices: Support and Concern
Local resident Gary Vorshein, who lives less than a quarter mile from the proposed site, voiced concerns about how the project would impact traffic.
"The Atlantic Fields volume it’s going to be gridlock, basically, unless there’s a lot of work done on infrastructure ahead of time," Vorsheim said.
Steven Schnepp, a Rehoboth local, believes the addition of larger stores could benefit the area.
"I think we need some of the larger stores. I’m not totally pro big-box stores, not really," Schnepp said. "But people do go there, and we do find a need in the market."
Bill Zak, who lives in a nearby neighborhood, echoed similar concerns. "The numbers actually are 150% of the current traffic load on Route 24 per day," he said.
Charlie Biemer, a Rehoboth local, said he would "absolutely" shop at the stores if the development goes forward.
With public opinion divided and the zoning decision still pending, the future of Atlantic Fields now rests with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission and eventually, the County Council.