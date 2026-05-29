MILFORD, Del.- Milford Housing Development Corporation has announced plans for Riverwalk Villas, a riverfront housing and community investment project that will bring 27 energy-efficient townhomes to downtown Milford while expanding public access along the Mispillion River.
According to the Milford Housing Development Corporation, the development is being funded with help from City of Milford, Delaware State Housing Authority, Healthy Communities Delaware, Highmark, Delaware Center for Horticulture, Delaware Nature Society and Energize Delaware.
The project is designed to create affordable homeownership opportunities for working families and first-time buyers while supporting Milford’s ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.
“Riverwalk Villas demonstrates what’s possible when housing, health, environmental stewardship, and community development come together,” Milford Mayor Todd Culotta said in the release. “This project is not only creating homeownership opportunities — it is strengthening neighborhoods, improving our riverfront, and investing in Milford’s future.”
City leaders say plans for the development include new sidewalks, lighting, landscaping, green infrastructure and public gathering spaces along the Riverwalk corridor. The improvements are intended to increase pedestrian safety, enhance environmental resilience, and expand access to the riverfront.
The corporation also announced a Minor Home Repair Program tied to the project. The program will provide targeted repairs for nearby homes, including accessibility upgrades, safety improvements and energy-saving measures aimed at helping longtime homeowners remain safely housed.
Riverwalk Villas aligns with Milford’s comprehensive plan and broader efforts to strengthen the downtown and riverfront area as a cultural and economic destination, according to the release.
MHDC said the project is expected to serve as a catalyst for additional investment in Milford and is seeking continued support from philanthropic, corporate and community partners.