MILFORD, Del. — Road work is set to begin today in Milford as crews start test pitting on Washington Street to inspect utility depths and materials ahead of a larger excavation project scheduled for the week of March 3.
The city has announced that message boards will be placed at both ends of Washington Street to inform drivers about the upcoming work.
Test pitting is a preliminary step that helps determine the condition of underground utilities before full-scale excavation begins. While specific traffic impacts have not been detailed, drivers in the area should remain alert for potential delays or detours.