SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo is preparing to kick off the holiday season with its Rockin’ Around the Zoo event, set to take place on Dec. 14, 20 and 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The outdoor celebration will feature festive activities for all ages, including light displays, live music and a visit from Santa Claus.
Visitors can explore the zoo’s new Twinkling Light Trails, participate in caroling, and enjoy live performances on the Holly Circle Stage. Santa’s Christmas Cottage will provide children the opportunity to meet Santa.
In addition to holiday crafts and treats, families can enjoy a range of activities designed to create a memorable evening.
Event Features:
- Twinkling Light Trails with festive displays
- Caroling and live holiday music performances
- Visits with Santa at Christmas Cottage for photos and wish sharing
- Seasonal crafts and snacks
Visitor Guidelines: The event will be held outdoors, and attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. For safety, only red lights will be allowed on flashlights, with red covers provided to reduce disturbance to the animals.
Ticket Information:
- General Admission: $10 per person
- Salisbury Zoo Members: $5 per person
- Children under 2: Free