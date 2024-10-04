LEWES, Del. - The roadwork at Route 24 and Angola Road, which began in April by DelDOT, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for DelDOT, said the project is on schedule and this phase will be finished by December.
Residents in neighborhoods near Angola Road say the roadwork was necessary and has not been an issue. Ken Burleson, who lives near the construction, noted that the work is a result of Lewes' growth.
"It's not that big of a deal, Some people may be irritated they've got to drive a little farther around the block, but it's no big deal once you know it's there."
Neighbors like Chuck Kirby agree, "When they finish, it will be so much nicer getting in and out."
Kirby continued about the inconvenience of this roadwork, "It's an overreaction, if you come down here for the first time it's inconvenient, but if you know it's there plan around it."