LEWES, Del. – Phase 2 of the roadwork project on Angola Road, from Cottage Court to Route 24, has begun.
The work, which includes intersection realignment and various road improvements, is expected to continue until the end of the year.
With Angola Road now closed there is now just one road, camp arrowhead road providing access to multiple neighborhoods.
People that live just at the end of the roadwork on Angola road like Russel Mojcher say
"Well, every time I have to go out to a store, to a hardware store, to a grocery store, we have to go 3 miles around to the same intersection" Mojcher went on to say
" Hundreds of people all gather to one intersection because of this closing."
DelDOT encourages drivers to plan accordingly and remain patient as the improvements progress. DelDot also say this roadwork will be complete by the end of the year.