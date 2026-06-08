Speed change map

The town says they encourage all drivers to be aware of the new signs to keep the community safe. (Town of Selbyville)

SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Town of Selbyville announced that Delaware Department of Transportation had informed them that the recently approved speed limit changes will take effect soon, with signs expected to be posted in the coming weeks.

In a recent social media post, town leaders say the speed limit reduction will take effect in the coming weeks, when the DelDOT is able to install new signs.

From the intersection of Hudson Road and Lighthouse Road to the Lighthouse Crossing neighborhoods clubhouse, the speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph, according to the town.

However, after Hudson Road, the speed limit will remain at 50 mph.

Documents from DelDOT state that these new speed limits are not effective until the new signs are posted. 

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Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

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