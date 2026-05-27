Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Showers in the morning, then heavy thunderstorms for the afternoon. Some storms will contain heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.