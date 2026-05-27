SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Sussex County is asking the public to take part in a community survey tied to ongoing planning efforts for the Route 9 Corridor.
The survey is part of Gov. Matt Meyer’s (D) order, the Route 9 Master Plan, and Sussex County’s upcoming Comprehensive Plan update. County planners say public feedback will help guide future development and transportation improvements along the corridor.
The Route 9 Corridor has been a focus of planning discussions as growth continues in eastern Sussex County. The survey is intended to gather opinions from people who live there, business owners and others who travel through the area.
The county is encouraging community members to complete the survey online using the survey link or QR code provided through county outreach materials.