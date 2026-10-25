MILLVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Roxana Road and Powell Farm Road intersection in Millville beginning Monday, Nov. 2, for roundabout construction.
DelDOT says the closure is expected to last through mid-December.
Drivers will be detoured along Roxana Road, Pyle Center Road, Frankford School Road, Omar Road, Atlantic Avenue, Windmill Road and Beaver Dam Road. The detour will end at Peppers Corner Road.
Drivers should plan for the closure and follow the posted detour while construction is underway.