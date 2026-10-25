car on road blue sky

A Sussex County intersection will close Nov. 2 for roundabout construction. Here's the detour drivers will need to follow.

MILLVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Roxana Road and Powell Farm Road intersection in Millville beginning Monday, Nov. 2, for roundabout construction.

DelDOT says the closure is expected to last through mid-December.

Drivers will be detoured along Roxana Road, Pyle Center Road, Frankford School Road, Omar Road, Atlantic Avenue, Windmill Road and Beaver Dam Road. The detour will end at Peppers Corner Road.

Drivers should plan for the closure and follow the posted detour while construction is underway.

Tags

Locations

Broadcast Journalist

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you