LEWES, Del. - The proposal plan for a Royal Farms to be built on Angola Road and Route 24 has been withdrawn.
Adding this station was causing some controversy, but now that will not be a problem.
Doc Gaston has lived in Lewes for the past few years and does not like the idea of another gas station.
"I think there are more than enough here. I don't see a need for another. I just think there's other things that are more important than gas stations," said Gaston.
DelDot says it was a land use decision- and they have not been provided with a specific reason for the withdrawal.
Doug Hild recently moved to the area and has become a big fan of Royal Farms, and says he's upset that there won't be another location to go to.
"It's another stop point for people to check in and get some gas, and whatever else they need. It would've been nice. You can never have enough gas stations," Hild said. "I love Royal Farms chicken. Everything about it is great. So I was excited about it."
There is no information just yet on what could potentially replace Royal Farms in this location.