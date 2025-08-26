MARYLAND -Governor Wes Moore (D) has launched Rural Advancement for Maryland Peers, a $1.6 million grant program designed to expand peer recovery support in rural Maryland communities.
The initiative, funded through the Opioid Restitution Fund and jointly administered by the Maryland Department of Labor and Maryland Department of Health, will provide up to $200,000 per grant to nonprofits, local governments, and other organizations. Funds will support the training and certification of 250 peer recovery specialists, enabling critical services for an estimated 1,000 Marylanders in recovery.
Peer recovery specialist are people with lived experience and offer one-on-one guidance and support to those battling substance use. RAMP aims to grow this workforce while addressing rural healthcare gaps.
“This latest chapter in our work to uplift Marylanders struggling with dependence targets new resources to rural parts of the state—the very communities that have too often gone overlooked and left behind,” said Gov. Moore.
Funds can be used for:
Training and credentialing of new peer recovery specialists
Supportive services such as transportation, childcare, and job placement
Paid internships and work experiences with employer partners
Career advancement opportunities for current behavioral health professionals
Eligible counties include Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester, and others defined as rural under Maryland law.
Applications are due Nov. 21, 2025, with grants beginning Feb. 1, 2026.