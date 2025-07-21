GEORGETOWN, Del. - Safety improvements will soon be made to College Park Lane in Georgetown.
At a June Town Council meeting, Gene Dvornick, the town manager, shared the changes that will soon take place near the Walmart and Redner's.
People in the area say going North and South on to College Park Lane can be dangerous and now, some changes are going to be made.
Georgetown's town manager, Gene Dvornick, says DelDOT requested the updates as part of the hazard elimination program which identifies high crash locations and makes recommendations to reduce the severity and frequency of the crashes.
"It's in response to the number of rear end collisions that they were having from folks either entering College Park Lane from the southbound Dupont Boulevard or coming across from the northbound lane at the traffic light," Dvornick explained.
Thomas Green had to get through College Park Lane Monday to get to the grocery store and he says he's seen multiple accidents in the area.
"I think there needs to be a change as far as speed limits or speed bumps, but at the same time, it's really a rough area," said Green.
One man, Shawn Dougherty, expressed his biggest concern along College Park Lane is the homeless people. They often sit at the stop signs to ask for money. Dougherty says he's afraid one day someone won't be paying attention, and will hit one of them people sitting on the curb.
Here are the recommended changes:
- Reducing the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 15 mile per hour
- Four way stops will be added at the entrance of Redners and Walmart which brings you out on to College Park Lane
- You will no longer be able to turn left out of Walgreens to get on to College Park Lane
- Reflective posts that will prevent drivers from making left hand turns into Walgreens from College Park Lane
Dvornick says the plan designed is awaiting final approval and could be implemented early Fall 2025.