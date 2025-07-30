SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury has announced several new leadership appointments following a recent closed session of the City Council, aiming to enhance government efficiency, innovation and public service.
According to city leaders, Allen Swiger has been named deputy city administrator. He is stepping into the role with more than a decade of public service experience. Swiger previously led the City’s Arts, Business and Culture Department, where he oversaw major revitalization projects at the Salisbury Zoo, managed multi-million dollar budgets and launched community-focused initiatives.
Known for his collaborative leadership style, Swiger has held roles in both the public and nonprofit sectors. City officials say his background in parks and recreation management, economic development, and strategic operations will be valuable in the new role.
The city says Michael Lowe will serve as director of procurement. Lowe has been with the City for nearly 10 years and brings over 15 years of experience in municipal purchasing and operations. He will be tasked with modernizing the City’s procurement systems to boost efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance.
City leaders are naming Tom Stevenson acting city administrator while the City continues its search for a permanent hire. Stevenson is no stranger to the role, having served as city administrator in the past. With more than 35 years of experience in various leadership roles, including director of field operations and director of neighborhood services and code compliance, Stevenson will return to his current position as assistant city administrator once the transition is complete.
“These leadership appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to building a responsive, innovative and community-focused local government,” said Mayor Randy Taylor. “Each individual brings deep expertise and a proven commitment to Salisbury’s continued success.”