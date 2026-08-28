SALISBURY, Md. — Several roads in Salisbury are temporarily closed because of flooding, with barricades expected to remain in place through Saturday morning as crews monitor changing water levels.
The City of Salisbury said the following road closures are in effect:
Race Street from Snow Hill Road to Park Heights Avenue
Lake Street from West Main Street to Route 50
Lake Street from Burton Street to King Street
Fitzwater Street from West Main Street to Pearl Street
Barricades will be staggered where possible to maintain access to local businesses in affected areas.
The city plans to keep the barricades in place until approximately 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, because of several upcoming high tides. Crews will continue monitoring flooding conditions and water levels.
Drivers are being asked to use caution around standing or floodwater and to follow posted barricades and detours.
The city thanked the community for its patience and cooperation as crews work to maintain safe access in areas affected by flooding.