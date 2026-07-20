SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced the upcoming launch of the Salisbury Fire Department's Prehospital Whole Blood Program.
The program will allow specially trained paramedics to administer low-titer O positive whole blood to critically injured patients before they reach the hospital. This includes patients experiencing severe blood loss from traumatic injuries, medical emergencies and other life-threatening conditions.
"The implementation of our Whole Blood Program represents a major advancement in emergency medical care for the citizens and visitors of Salisbury," said EMS Lt. John Dennis of the Salisbury Fire Department. "By bringing blood transfusion capabilities directly to the patient, our paramedics can begin a life-saving treatment, giving critically ill and injured patients a greater chance of survival. This program reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of prehospital care possible.
The city said administrating whole blood has become the standard of care in many trauma systems. The treatment replaces red blood cells, plasma and platelets.
The Salisbury Fire Department said it established the program working alongside its medical director, regional healthcare partners and the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems to make sure all requirements were met.