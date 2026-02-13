SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury launches a new Adopt-A-Road program aimed at reducing litter and encouraging community involvement.
The program allows residents, businesses and community groups to “adopt” sections of roadway within city limits and help keep them clean. Volunteers will collect trash and recyclables along designated stretches of road.
City officials say the effort is designed to reduce roadside litter, protect local waterways — including those that flow into the Chesapeake Bay — and promote environmental responsibility.
“Keeping Salisbury clean and beautiful is something those who live and work here can take pride in, and the Adopt-A-Road program is a great way for residents and organizations to make a real difference,” said Mayor Randy Taylor. “Together, we can protect our environment, enhance our community and ensure a better tomorrow for the place we call home.”
Groups that participate will receive a sign along their adopted roadway recognizing their involvement.
The city will provide safety vests, disposable gloves and trash bags. Volunteers are encouraged to use warning signs during cleanup efforts and must follow traffic and safety guidelines.
More information, including how to sign up, is available on the City of Salisbury’s website under its volunteer programs section.