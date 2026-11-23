SALISBURY, Md. — A 49-year-old Salisbury man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child in his household over a five-year period.
Brock Schuchart was sentenced Nov. 20, 2026, by Wicomico County Circuit Court Administrative Judge S. James Sarbanes.
Schuchart previously pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and production of child pornography.
According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office, Schuchart sexually abused a child in his household between 2021 and 2026. The child was between 5 and 10 years old during the abuse.
Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes praised the child for coming forward and emphasized the seriousness of the crimes.
“When children are sexually abused by those they trust most, it is an irrevocable betrayal. The young survivor in this case displayed immense courage and strength in disclosing the sexual abuse. I thank the multi-disciplinary team of the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center for their exceptional response and investigation in this case. To those that seek harm upon children in Wicomico County, the Court’s powerful sentence in this case is an unequivocal harbinger that they will pay the heaviest of prices,” Dykes said.
Schuchart was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Maryland Division of Correction.