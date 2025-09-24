SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury has chosen Nick Rice, a seasoned public servant with over a decade of regional experience, as its new city administrator.
Mayor Randy Taylor said Rice stood out during the hiring process.
“Nick brings over a decade of experience in government, with a strong foundation in finance and procurement,” Taylor said. “Throughout the interview process, I was particularly impressed by his depth of knowledge, steady temperament, and well-earned reputation as a dedicated and hardworking professional—all essential qualities for success in this role.”
According to the city, Rice began his government career in Ocean City and later served as Wicomico County’s purchasing agent and Worcester County’s procurement officer.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and later completed his MBA at Salisbury University.
Living in Salisbury with his wife and their two young sons, Rice volunteers as a youth coach in little league and flag football.
In a statement, Rice said he is eager to begin the next chapter of his career in Salisbury.
“I am truly honored to accept the role as City Administrator and serve the residents of the City of Salisbury,” Rice said. “Furthermore, I am grateful to the Mayor and Council for entrusting me with this opportunity. I look forward to applying my knowledge and experience in efforts that will positively impact the progression of our city.”