SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury announced that its downtown parking garage will temporarily close from June 1 through June 15 as crews complete structural repairs, maintenance work and facility upgrades.
According to the city, the closure will allow an outside contractor to complete corbel repairs while city crews and contractors perform a series of improvements throughout the garage.
Planned work includes repainting the stairwell and adding a clear numbering system to improve navigation, installing additional payment signage, power washing all interior levels and ramps, and conducting routine cleaning and debris removal throughout the facility.
The city says additional projects include removing accumulated trash and obstructions, completing landscaping work near entrances and exits, inspecting and repairing doors and windows, addressing standpipe inspection and maintenance needs, and completing elevator inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards. The city also plans to replace worn or damaged flooring and tiles in elevator areas.
Drivers who normally use the parking garage can park in Lots 1, 10, 12 or 15, or use available on-street parking in the downtown area during the closure. The city said signs will be posted to help direct drivers to alternative parking locations.
Mayor Randy Taylor said the city scheduled multiple projects during the closure period to reduce future disruptions.
“While closure of the parking garage is never convenient, as you can see, the City has timed a host of repairs for this closure in order to limit disruptions. We appreciate your patience as we strive to keep the garage properly maintained,” Taylor said.
To help people who live there and visitors during the closure, Salisbury will temporarily calm enforcement of on-street parking regulations. The city said enforcement will focus only on significant violations, including parking against the flow of traffic and double parking.