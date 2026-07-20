SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department recently teamed up with the 50K Souls Youth Empowerment Program to give children in the community a weeklong introduction to careers and the criminal justice system.
The program provided participants with hands-on learning opportunities designed to help them better understand how different parts of the justice system operate. During the week, the children explored the day-to-day operations of the Salisbury Police Department and learned about the agency's internal functions.
As part of the experience, participants also took part in a mock trial hosted with assistance from the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office, giving them a firsthand look at courtroom procedures and the legal process.
The group also visited the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, where they learned about the role aviation units play in law enforcement, emergency response and public safety operations.