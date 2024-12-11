SALISBURY, Md.- With the holiday season in full swing, package deliveries are surging across neighborhoods, and keeping those items safe has become a priority. The Salisbury Police Department is reminding locals about ways to ensure packages arrive securely and remain protected after delivery.
Track Packages
Officers suggest locals always use tracking numbers to monitor the delivery status. This allows people to anticipate when the package will arrive and retrieve it promptly, reducing the time left unattended.
Set Delivery Preferences
Many delivery services offer options to specify a safe drop-off location, such as a side porch or garage. Police recommend setting up delivery when someone is available to receive the package.
Require a Signature on Delivery
Opting for a signature requirement ensures the package is delivered directly to the recipient. They say this extra step can help prevent theft.
Coordinate with Neighbors
According to police, if the recipient can’t be home during the delivery window, ask for help from a trusted neighbor to pick up the package. Police also say that creating a neighborhood watch for deliveries can also be effective in keeping packages safe.
Have a Doorbell or Exterior Camera
Police say that home security cameras, including video doorbells, can deter thieves. If a theft occurs, footage can help document the event for law enforcement and insurance claims.
Consider Rerouting Options
According to police, people should change the delivery address if they are sure they will not be home during the delivery time. The agency says opt for delivery to a work address, a neighbor’s home, or secure locations like an Amazon Hub or UPS Access Point.
The Salisbury Police say that by staying proactive and using these strategies, people can ensure packages remain secure this holiday season.