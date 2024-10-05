SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University has unveiled a new planetarium at Henson Science Hall, offering students hands-on learning experiences in astronomy and astrophysics. This is funded by a $200,000 gift from the Richard A. Henson Foundation, said the university.
"We are entering in an entire new realm of space exploration over the next 30 to 40 years. The incoming SU students who study astronomy and astrophysics in this planetarium will be the scientists of the future who push us on to colonizing the moon and Mars," said Dr. Michael Scott, dean of SU’s Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology. "These students will be doing that work in the future. Without facilities like this, it would be difficult for them to advance to that next step, and here at SU, we are proving those opportunities."
The planetarium will primarily serve the SU Physics Department and enhance STEM education, but with plans to host public events starting next year.