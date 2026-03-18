Edward Lewis

In a statement shared by the company, members said Lewis was known for his commitment and passion. (Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company)

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced the loss of Saltwater Cowboy and honorary member Edward Lewis, remembering him as a dedicated and selfless volunteer.

In a statement shared by the company, members said Lewis was known for his commitment and passion.

"Tough, dedicated, and humble, three amazing qualities for a Cowboy to have," said the fire company.

Fire company members also extended condolences to Lewis’ family, friends and loved ones, with special recognition given to his extended Cowboy family at Easy Riders Saloon.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you