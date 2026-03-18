CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced the loss of Saltwater Cowboy and honorary member Edward Lewis, remembering him as a dedicated and selfless volunteer.
In a statement shared by the company, members said Lewis was known for his commitment and passion.
"Tough, dedicated, and humble, three amazing qualities for a Cowboy to have," said the fire company.
Fire company members also extended condolences to Lewis’ family, friends and loved ones, with special recognition given to his extended Cowboy family at Easy Riders Saloon.