REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Visitors to Delaware Seashore State Park may see construction activity and access restrictions beginning in mid-September as the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control prepares to restart Sand Bypass operations at the Indian River Inlet.
Work is expected to begin around Sept. 11, according to DNREC’s Division of Watershed Stewardship.
The Sand Bypass moves sand that accumulates on the south side of the Indian River Inlet to the north side. The project supports beach nourishment and long-term shoreline management along the Delaware coast.
Areas of the south inlet beach near the Sand Bypass intake will be restricted through mid-May 2027 while the system is operating. Visitors are asked to stay out of fenced or posted areas and follow directions from project personnel and Delaware Seashore State Park staff.
Access restrictions on the north side of the inlet will generally be temporary as equipment and pipes are moved into position. DNREC said the project will not affect water access on the north side.
The Sand Bypass moved more than 73,500 cubic yards of sand during its spring 2026 operating season. DNREC said that amount is equivalent to more than 7,300 standard dump truck loads and helped replenish the beach on the north side of the inlet.
The bypass system is part of ongoing efforts to manage sand movement around the Indian River Inlet and maintain the shoreline at Delaware Seashore State Park.