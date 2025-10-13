Sandbags available in Milford beginning Oct. 13

MILFORD, Del. — The City of Milford Public Works Department will begin offering sandbags on Monday, Oct. 13 to help locals prepare for potential flooding.
Those interested can call 302-422-1110 to schedule a pickup time with the Public Works administrative staff. Sandbags will be available at 180 Vickers Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Each household can pick up 10 sandbags and must provide proof of residence upon arrival. Pickup will take place at the side gate near the large radio tower.
City officials encourage locals to plan ahead and take precautions as weather conditions develop.