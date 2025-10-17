NEWARK, Del. - A fake marijuana operation is targeting University of Delaware students and people in the Newark area, according to the Delaware Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement.
The agency is warning the public about counterfeit business cards and flyers circulating around Newark that falsely advertise marijuana products from Fresh Delaware, a legitimate cannabis business. The scam materials claim to offer marijuana delivery services, but the offer is illegal and not affiliated with the licensed dispensary.
“No licensed recreational marijuana dispensary in Delaware is permitted to deliver marijuana or marijuana products,” the agency stated. Only medical marijuana may be delivered, and only to qualified patients.
DATE emphasized that Delaware’s adult-use marijuana marketplace is governed by strict testing and safety standards. Marijuana sold through illegal channels can pose serious health risks and may contain harmful substances such as mold, pesticides or heavy metals, said DATE.
The Marijuana Enforcement Unit is actively investigating the scam. Anyone with information about the fake flyers or cards is encouraged to contact Cpl. Tristin Burris at tristin.b.burris@delaware.gov.