SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Police are warning the public to be on high alert following reports of a phone scam where the scammers impersonate law enforcement officers to steal personal information. According to the police, scammers have been fraudulently identifying themselves using the names of actual Maryland State troopers or by claiming to work for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. In some cases, the caller ID displayed appears to be a legitimate phone number associated with the Maryland State Police or the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, adding a layer of credibility to the ruse.
To prevent attacks from scammers, troopers emphasize that Maryland State Police will never request money or personal financial information over the phone. If you receive a suspicious call, the police recommend asking for the caller's name, rank, badge number, and work assignment without providing any information and before hanging up. According to troopers, to verify the caller's identity, contact the Maryland State Police or local police department directly. The police are urging anyone who may have provided information to a scammer to immediately notify their financial institutions and to file a complaint through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.