REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Funland announced plans to renovate its iconic Haunted Mansion ride, with the current version scheduled to close after the 2026 summer season.
The attraction has been part of the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk amusement park for more than 45 years and is considered one of the park’s most recognizable rides.
"Over the years, the mansion was my baby and when something happened, I was on it. I kept it running. It's at the end of its string. It's time to replace it." said second generation Funland Owner Don Fasnacht.
Funland said the summer of 2026 will be the final chance for visitors to experience the current version of the dark ride before construction begins. The Haunted Mansion is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, May 16, and will operate through the park’s final day of the season on Sunday, Sept. 13. The ride will remain closed during the summer of 2027 while renovation work takes place.
"A lot of care went into the building of the current ride and consideration for the customers to make it enjoyable, scary, but not over the top and we're going to continue to do that with the new ride." said third generation Funland Owner Craig Fasnacht.
Funland operators said they are again collaborating with Jim Melonic, the original mind behind the Haunted Mansion. Melonic’s company, JMM Studios, helped design the theming that made the attraction a longtime favorite for generations of visitors.
"If the mansion could talk, I think it would say 'thank you'. It's still going to be there, it might just a have a little bit of a different voice." said Adam Melonic, JMM Studios.
The newly reimagined Haunted Mansion is expected to open for the 2028 summer season.