REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Schellville has posted their full calendar for the rest of 2025 and is ready for an eventful holiday season.
Tickets for all events are only required for special needs nights, private dining, and Breakfast with Santa. The rest of the events are first-come, first-serve.
Children can meet Santa every night Schellville is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and also during the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. hours before he heads to the North Pole the day before Christmas Eve.
Schellville will also have their tree lighting ceremony on their opening night which is Nov. 15 at approximately 6 p.m.
On Nov. 21, Schellville is partnering with the Rehoboth Beach Fire Company for a Stuff-A-Truck event.
A Christmas Cookie Bake-Off is taking place on Dec. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Kids Entrepreneurs Market is on Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. but skating will not take place as the market is on the rink.
Bands will also be playing nightly from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
More quiet hours are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday with few exceptions.
Special needs nights are taking place on Dec. 12, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. with hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All tickets, sign-ups and more details for all events are found on Schellville's website.