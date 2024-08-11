LAUREL, Del. – DelDOT announces that Scott Land Road between Ross Point Road and Shiloh Church Road will close starting on Monday, Aug. 12 for the installation of cross road pipes.
To avoid the closure, DelDOT is encouraging drivers who are traveling west on Phillips Hill Road, wanting to go northbound on Scott Land Road to turn right onto East Trap Pond Road and turn right onto Shiloh Church Road, returning to Scott Land Road.
Drivers traveling east on Shiloh Church Road wanting to go southbound on East Trap Pond Road should turn right onto East Trap Pond Road and turn left onto Ross Point Road, returning to Scott Land Road.
People traveling north on Scott Land Road will turn left onto Ross Point Road, turn right onto East Trap Pond Road and turn right onto Shiloh Church Road, returning to Scott Land Road.
DelDOT said the roadwork is expected to last through Tuesday, Aug. 20, weather permitting.