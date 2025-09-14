MILTON, Del. - Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding will hold its 9th annual Barn Dance on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. at its arena in Milton.
The event includes line dancing to live music by the Mason Dixon Band, a barbecue dinner, a bourbon tasting station, and a live auction. Tickets go on sale Sept. 20.
SDTR, founded in 1988, is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that provides equine-assisted services to children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities in Sussex County. Proceeds from the Barn Dance help support its programs and scholarships.
“SDTR Barn Dance fundraiser is critical in helping provide financial support for our therapeutic riding program, and scholarships for those who would otherwise be unable to benefit from our unique services,” said Jo Allegro-Smith, Executive Director.
To learn more visit sdtrhr.com