REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The beloved Sea Witch Festival held annually on Rehoboth Avenue was last year’s winner of the Best Fall Festival and has been nominated again for USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, said the Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Over the next four weeks, fans of the October festival can cast their votes daily to help Sea Witch Festival retain its title. Voting is open until Monday, Sept. 9, at 11:59 a.m. The top 10 winners will be revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at noon.
The festivities on Halloween weekend include a costume parade along Rehoboth Avenue, a costume dog parade, vendors, artisans and more.