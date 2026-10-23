REHOBOTH BEACH, Del- Chairs are already lined up along Rehoboth Ave. in preparation for Satrday's long awaited Sea Witch parade.
Behind all the excitement, is a lot of preparation from the city. Rehoboth Beach is transforming into a Halloween hotspot. According to the Chamber of Commerce, Sea Witch brings around 200,000 visitors.
Kate VanVorst, CEO Rehoboth Beach Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, said the city has been patiently waiting for the fun to begin. "We're always excited about sea Witch. It is always a fun time for both the visitors and the business community and our staff. We're super excited this year because Mother Nature, she's cooperating with us this year. "
For the vendors, the crowd means a lot to them. Tom Sylvester is the owner of the company responsible for all the Sea Witch official merchandise and said this event is his favorite.
"we do different events like this, and, this one's my favorite. Because it's the people, the people that come up and they just are so happy to be here and just have a wonderful time." said Sylvester.
The Sea Witch parade starts Saturday morning at 11 a.m.